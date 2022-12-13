A narrowrope

The life of Congressman Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who took office as Himachal Pradesh’s chief minister, is

consistent with the current anti-elitist narrative. The story has gained popularity primarily as a result of Prime

Minister Narendra Modi’s meteoric climb inside the Bharatiya Janata Party despite his lowly beginnings. It’s sort

of an inspiring tale of someone without many means rising to the top through hard work and talent alone.

Everywhere you go, “a self-made person” is admired. Sukhu, the son of a bus driver, used to sell milk. He

ultimately earned a legal degree.

Along the way, he became involved in student politics at the Himachal Pradesh University, rising through

the ranks of the National Students’ Union of India, or NSUI, a group of students linked with the Congress party,

and eventually taking the helm as its president. He was able to develop as a state leader after being promoted

to the position of Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress leader, where he served for ten years. He then held the

record-setting position of president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress from 2013 to 2019. Another crucial

element in the upward trend was Nadaun’s first-ever victory in the 2003 Assembly election. Since then, he has

prevailed in all until the 2012 Assembly election. He also has management experience, having held the position

of chief of the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

Sukhu encountered numerous difficulties over his 40-year political career. He frequently disagreed with the

late Virbhadra Singh, a party stalwart in the state who served as chief minister six times, as the head of the

Shimla Municipal Corporation. Pratibha Singh, the president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, is

still Sukhu’s adversary. After the party’s triumph in the state, she reminded everyone that Virbhadra’s “legacy”

could not be disregarded. She was the embodiment of that legacy, it was implied. The Congress leadership,

which was previously concerned about the BJP stealing its MLAs, appears to have gotten over that anxiety.

With Pratibha Singh as its president and Mukesh Agnihotri serving as deputy chief minister, it has made an

effort to appease all factions within the state’s party unit.

The journalist-turned-politician Agnihotri is allegedly Virbhadra’s protege. The seamless operation of his

plan would be hoped for by members of Congress and their supporters, but the party leadership cannot afford to be

lax or complacent. It is important to remember that a similar arrangement failed in Rajasthan four years ago; there

have been repeated flare-ups there, and neither of the two combatants, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlaut or former

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, is willing to budge. The newly appointed Himachal Chief Minister would need to

tread a fine line while the Congress high command should keep an eye out for any dissension or conflict.

Keeping his competitors’ interests and sensibilities in mind without compromising. He must consider his

competitors’ interests and sensibilities without sacrificing development. He and the top members of Congress do not

want another desert storm.