A deeper point: Elections in Nepal

The five-party coalition that controls Nepal’s government, comprising the Nepali Congress, the CPN (Maoist-

Centre), the CPN (Unified Socialist), the Loktantrik Samajwadi Party, Nepal, and Rastriya Janamorcha, has won

or taken a lead in at least 87 of the country’s 165 seats under the FPTP system and is predicted to take home

nearly half of the 110 seats under proportional representation. The alliance’s formation was what enabled it to

defeat the opposition coalition headed by the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), which is now

leading with 49 seats in the FPTP system and is the single-largest party in terms of PR votes.

The Rashtriya Swatantra Party, a newcomer with a large urban base, has a lead in or won eight seats while

emerging as the third largest party in terms of votes and also receives a sizable number of PR seats in the

House of Representatives. This mandate, however, demonstrates that the long-standing mainstream parties now

face competition. The RSP, which is led by former television personality Rabi Lamichhane, has nebulous

ideological beliefs but is adamantly opposed to federalism and wants to dissolve the provincial legislatures

established by the federalist constitution. Its record demonstrates how mainstream parties in a nation with high

rates of young emigration are unable to guarantee stability or implement measures to raise the living standards

of Nepalis.

The Maoists and the Madhesi parties, who were instrumental in the federalization of republican Nepal, have

also taken a hit as a result of the election results. Voters’ fatigue with their opportunist political positions did not

help them overcome their legacy in constitution-building. While republicanism and secularism are not in danger

in Nepal, a more comprehensive federal agenda will be necessary to ensure that the provinces have enough

power; otherwise, interest in federalism would continue to diminish. The winning Nepali Congress will also need

to investigate its election outcomes, which were boosted by the success of its young candidates. The party,

which is being led by veterans, should think about appointing Gagan Thapa as its new leader.

Unlike other south Asian democracies, calls for voting on a religious or sectarian basis were largely absent

during Nepal’s elections, which produced results reflective of the nation’s political diversity. It is now up to the parties to

bring about change for the beleaguered Nepali populace, which has waited for decades for democracy to unleash better

developmental results.