A deeper point: Elections in Nepal

The five-party coalition that controls Nepal’s government, comprising the Nepali Congress, the CPN (Maoist-
Centre), the CPN (Unified Socialist), the Loktantrik Samajwadi Party, Nepal, and Rastriya Janamorcha, has won
or taken a lead in at least 87 of the country’s 165 seats under the FPTP system and is predicted to take home
nearly half of the 110 seats under proportional representation. The alliance’s formation was what enabled it to
defeat the opposition coalition headed by the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), which is now
leading with 49 seats in the FPTP system and is the single-largest party in terms of PR votes.
The Rashtriya Swatantra Party, a newcomer with a large urban base, has a lead in or won eight seats while
emerging as the third largest party in terms of votes and also receives a sizable number of PR seats in the
House of Representatives. This mandate, however, demonstrates that the long-standing mainstream parties now
face competition. The RSP, which is led by former television personality Rabi Lamichhane, has nebulous
ideological beliefs but is adamantly opposed to federalism and wants to dissolve the provincial legislatures
established by the federalist constitution. Its record demonstrates how mainstream parties in a nation with high
rates of young emigration are unable to guarantee stability or implement measures to raise the living standards
of Nepalis.
The Maoists and the Madhesi parties, who were instrumental in the federalization of republican Nepal, have
also taken a hit as a result of the election results. Voters’ fatigue with their opportunist political positions did not
help them overcome their legacy in constitution-building. While republicanism and secularism are not in danger
in Nepal, a more comprehensive federal agenda will be necessary to ensure that the provinces have enough
power; otherwise, interest in federalism would continue to diminish. The winning Nepali Congress will also need
to investigate its election outcomes, which were boosted by the success of its young candidates. The party,
which is being led by veterans, should think about appointing Gagan Thapa as its new leader.
Unlike other south Asian democracies, calls for voting on a religious or sectarian basis were largely absent
during Nepal’s elections, which produced results reflective of the nation’s political diversity. It is now up to the parties to
bring about change for the beleaguered Nepali populace, which has waited for decades for democracy to unleash better
developmental results.
A deeper point: Elections in Nepal
The five-party coalition that controls Nepal’s government, comprising the Nepali Congress, the CPN (Maoist-