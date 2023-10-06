92800 street lights installed in JMC Wards: Commissioner

Jammu Tawi, Oct 5: All the 75 wards within the jurisdiction of Jammu Municipal Corporation are being provided with street lights in two phases and till date installation of 61300 street lights has been completed under phase-I.

Jammu Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Rahul Yadav on Thursday said that the work of installation of street lights under phase-II is in progress and out of 35130 street lights in phase-II, about 31500 lights have been installed.

The job of installation and commissioning is going on as per the tripartite agreement among Power Development Department, EESL and Housing and Urban Development Department.

As per the agreement PDD has to make available the whole infrastructure viz. providing of poles, phase wire and allied accessories meant for the installation of these street lights and EESL has to provide street lights of different wattages as per the requirement of the area, he said adding that the JMC has to supervise and make the payment for the maintenance of these street lights as per the agreement.

As per the tripartite agreement, Yadav said that the ESSL has to provide the street lights with necessary accessories and has to maintain these lights for seven years.

He said that the JMC has to make the payment for the maintenance of street lights as per the agreement and JMC is doing so for the completed 61300 street lights only, adding, “the maintenance part is taken by EESL on regular basis and there are three ways in which the complaints can be registered with EESL viz. Toll Free No. 1800-180-3580; JK.LED app for J&K only, whereas another app available on all India level is EESL SAMPARK app.”

The individuals can lodge their complaints on these portals and the same are being rectified by EESL on regular basis and a perfect record in this behalf is being maintained by EESL and being periodically checked also. This keeps a thorough check on the maintenance part rendered by EESL,” said the Commissioner.