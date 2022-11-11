9 properties of Jamaat-e-Islami worth 800 Cr seized in Shopian

Srinagar, Nov 10: The authorities in Kashmir’s Shopian district

have seized nine properties worth 800 Crores including two

schools belonging to banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami.

According to an order 9 properties have surfaced that are owned

by and under possession of banned association Jamat-e-Islami

and are located in the jurisdiction of district Shopian and are to

be notified in terms of section 8 UA(P) Act.

As per the order the properties include 2 school buildings and

separate lands registered in the name of JEI.

It reads that upon obtaining the report from concerned Tehsildar

and after perusal of Revenue Record pertaining to these

properties; it was found that these properties are owned by or

under possession of banned Jamat-e-Islami association through

their members.

The order reads that on perusal of the records and other

connected documents, these are hereby notified in terms of

section 8 of UA(P) Act 1967.

It added that the entry into and usage of these properties by

anyone, other than investigating officers of SIA and police for

the purpose of investigation, has been banned.