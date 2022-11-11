9 properties of Jamaat-e-Islami worth 800 Cr seized in Shopian

Srinagar, Nov 10: The authorities in Kashmir’s Shopian district
have seized nine properties worth 800 Crores including two
schools belonging to banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami.
According to an order 9 properties have surfaced that are owned
by and under possession of banned association Jamat-e-Islami
and are located in the jurisdiction of district Shopian and are to
be notified in terms of section 8 UA(P) Act.
As per the order the properties include 2 school buildings and
separate lands registered in the name of JEI.
It reads that upon obtaining the report from concerned Tehsildar
and after perusal of Revenue Record pertaining to these
properties; it was found that these properties are owned by or
under possession of banned Jamat-e-Islami association through
their members.
The order reads that on perusal of the records and other
connected documents, these are hereby notified in terms of
section 8 of UA(P) Act 1967.
It added that the entry into and usage of these properties by
anyone, other than investigating officers of SIA and police for
the purpose of investigation, has been banned.