84-Year-old man transforms regular bicycle into E-cycle using solar power

Udhampur, Oct 1: An 84-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur transforms a regular bicycle into an eco-friendly e-cycle powered by solar and electricity.

Munshi Ram, an 84-year-old resident of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, has transformed a regular bicycle into an e-cycle. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “Vocal for Local” and “Green India” initiatives, he used discarded laptop batteries and e-waste to build his e-cycle.

A large number of local residents visited his house and shop to see his e-cycle and praised him.

Munshi Ram charges his e-cycle using both solar energy and electricity, promoting sustainability and eco-friendliness. He installed a solar panel on the rooftop of his house to generate the solar energy needed to charge his cycle.

Living by the belief that necessity fuels innovation, he shared his motivation for embarking on this pioneering project.

“I've always preferred self-reliance over public transport, and it bothered me that I couldn't easily visit my parental home in Patyeri, Jindrah, which is approximately 31 kilometres from here. So, I decided to take matters into my own hands,” said Munshi Ram.

Drawing attention to the environmental concerns associated with electronic waste, he emphasized the importance of reusing discarded laptop batteries.

“Many people dispose of batteries and electronic waste indiscriminately, which harms our soil and environment. We must strive for our country to embrace green energy solutions to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment, free from electronic waste and other pollutants,” he said.

Munshi Ram's transformation of a conventional bicycle into an eco-friendly e-cycle serves as an inspiring example of how individuals, regardless of age, can contribute to a greener and cleaner planet.

His dedication to sustainability, innovation, and self-reliance embodies the spirit of progress and environmental responsibility that society needs to embrace in the modern era.

Munshi Ram's story is an inspiration to us all. It shows that we can all make a difference in the fight for a cleaner and greener future, no matter how old we are or what resources we have.