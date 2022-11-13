75 th Poonch Link up Day Big win for KI Centre girls in Hockey

NL Correspondent

Poonch, Nov 13: Khelo India (KI) Centre made it a big 5-0 win against Stadium XI in a girls match of the ongoing Poonch

Hockey Premier League, organised by the Indian Army at Astroturf Stadium, here today.

Akshara played superb game netting three goals while Saira and Sanjana contributed one each to make it a one-sided contest.

Today’s match officiated by Rishab Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sunil Raina and Mohd Showkat.

This tournament is technically supervised by Mukesh Kumar and Navjot Singh (Hockey Coaches).