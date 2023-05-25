7 killed, 3 injured as vehicle rolls down gorge in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, May 24: At least seven people were killed and three others injured after a cruiser vehicle of Pakal Dul Project they were travelling in met with an accident near Dangdooru village of Kishtwar district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Devansh Yadav told that a cruiser vehicle of Pakal Dul Project with 10 people on board rolled down into the gorge near Dangdooru village.

He said seven people lost their lives and three others were injured.

“The injured are undergoing treatment at hospital”, he said and added relief has been given to the victims while ex-gratia relief has also been sanctioned.

Furthermore, a company will provide a job to the next kin of accident victims, he added.

A police official said the case has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigation started.

The deceased were identified as Itwa Singh and Rahul Kumar of Jharkhand, Sudesh Singh of Kastigarh, Akhter Hussain of Dangduru, Abdul Rashid of Banjwar, Mubashir Ahmad of Doda, and Karan Kumar of Karur while injured identified as Ravi Giri of Bihar, Mohd Gareeb of Ramban, and Varun Sharma of Kishtwar.

The news circulated on social media by a militant outfit PAFF claiming responsibility for a road accident of a vehicle at Dandoru Dachhan is fake, said police in a statement.

It is a road accident which occurred near the under power project where the driver of vehicle lost his control on a sharp curve, in which the vehicle rolled down, resulting in the death of seven people and injuries to three persons who were evacuated for medical treatment.

The statement of PAFF is refuted and the general public is requested not to pay heed to any of the rumour spread by such disruptive organisations. Anyone found involved in spreading the fake news shall be dealt strictly.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Kishtwar.

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery. I have instructed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons,” he said.

Former chief ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Mehbooba Mufti of Peoples Democratic Party, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, National Conference, Peoples Conference and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami also expressed grief over the accident and loss of lives.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Devansh Yadav accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khalil Ahmed Poswal met families of victims of Dangduroo, Dachhan road mishap soon after the rescue operation was completed.

The DC handed over interim relief to each family of the victim under Red Cross Fund and consoled the members for the loss. Seven workers working with the Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Power Project died in the mishap and 3 others were injured after the Truck they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.