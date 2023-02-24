7 injured as two vehicles collide head-on in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 23: At least 7 persons were injured after an auto collided with a car in Siot area of Rajouri on Thursday evening, officials said here.

An official told that the accident took place this evening. “In the incident at least 7 persons were injured and they have been shifted to a hospital,” he said.

The injured have been identified as Amar Latif (35), Laliya (25), Rahila (26)—all residents of Mendhar, Deepak Sharma (35)of Dharamsal, Siddhant Sharma (24), Paviter Bala (28), Anita Devi (29), Rekha Devi (35), Priya Sharma (24) and Jatinder Sharma (31)—all residents of Siot.

He said police have taken cognisance of the incident.