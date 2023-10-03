61 percent of Govt schools in J&K without electricity

45 percent of Pvt schools also without electricity

Riyaz Bhat

Srinagar, Oct 02 (KNO): In Jammu and Kashmir, at least 61 percent government-run-schools are without any electricity—thus raising a question on promises made by the department of providing multiple infrastructural facilities to the students.

Besides, at least 45 percent of private schools in Jammu Kashmir sans electricity facilities for the students enrolled in those educational institutes.

The official figures revealed that out of the total number of government schools, at least 14,240 institutions were lacking electricity facilities.

It reveals that only 39 percent of educational institutions that amount to 8933 government schools were availing the electricity facility.

Similarly, out of the total of 5526 private schools of Jammu Kashmir, only 2468 institutes were having electricity facilities available while as students of 3058 private schools were deprived of the facility.

The official figures further states that only 50 percent of aided schools functioning in the regions were having electricity facilities available for the students.

“In general, among all schools of Jammu and Kashmir, at least 27 percent of the institutions were lacking the electricity facility,” it reads.

As reported earlier, 14,929 government-run-schools in Jammu and Kashmir were either without libraries or without books in the libraries.

Among the total of 23,173 government run schools in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 14,929 schools that amount to nearly 64 percent of the institutes were without books in the respective institutions.