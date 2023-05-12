607 posts to strengthen Anti-Infiltration Grid

Srinagar, May 11: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday ordered creation of 607 new posts in police department which are meant for 42 Border Police Posts (BPPs) that are being established in border areas, especially near Line of Control, on emergency basis.

An order vide No HOME-PNG/73/2022(CC-164499) for creation of these posts was issued by Financial Commissioner/Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department.

The order has come weeks after Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered establishment of 42 Border Police Posts (BPPs) including revival of some old defunct posts with site selection, area identification, land for construction is being finalised on emergent basis and Government has issued directions to ensure that the buildings of these Border Police Posts are completed within shortest possible time and all the posts are made functional at the earliest.

The decision of establishment of these posts has been taken with aim to strengthen Anti Infiltration Grid in Jammu and Kashmir and to ensure to keep a police check towards infiltration along Line of Control and International Border.

In a fresh order for creation of posts, The Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered creation of 607 posts of police.

These posts include 39 Sub Inspector posts, 50 posts of Assistant Sub Inspectors, 88 posts of Head Constables and 430 posts of Selection Grade Constables and Constables.