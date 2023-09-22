60-Year-Old Farmer Successfully Grows Kiwis In J&K’s Udhampur

JAMMU, Sept 22: A 60-year-old ex-serviceman and progressive farmer from Udhampur district has become an inspiration to the youth after he departed from conventional agricultural practices and generated a bumper crop of the Kiwi fruit after three years of diligent work. The 60-year-old Mohammad Aslam Bhat hails from the Village Bian in Chenani Block of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir and serves as an example of innovation and motivation to the young people of the state.

Bhat entered the field of Kiwi farming after departing from conventional agricultural practices. He successfully conducted his first trial of the Kiwi fruit and was gifted for his three years of hard work and toil with a bumper crop of the fruit that was ready to hit the market.

Bhat, who has been working as a farmer for the past 18 years, encourages young people to explore horticulture and establish a good life. The wife of Mohd Aslam Bhat Shahina Begum said, “My husband Aslam has been working as a farmer for several years now and mostly uses conventional methods to grow a variety of crops. He has worked really hard for this.”

The farmer's life was to change forever after he travelled to Himachal Pradesh for some personal work. During his visit, Bhat was fascinated by the prosperous Kiwi farms in the areas of the hill state, where farmers were making large profits. After becoming aware of the great demand and medical qualities of kiwi fruit, Bhat decided to bring kiwi cultivation to his home in the hamlet of Bian, which boasted a favourable environment for the fruit.

Bhat started his own kiwi nursery with the Department of Horticulture's significant help. He started his ambitious adventure by importing kiwi plants from Himachal Pradesh and acquiring some locally. After three years of consistent trials and tribulations, the farmer was finally able to produce a huge produce of Kiwi. Bhat said that he is certain that this business initiative would bring him a sizable profit.

Bhat described his path by saying, “I have been in farming for the last 18 years, and four years ago, I started dabbling with Kiwi farming with the help of the Department of Horticulture. They gave me Kiwi plants and really helpful advice. We have had a great Kiwi fruit harvest this year, and I am anticipating substantial earnings. I used to rely on conventional crops and veggies before this.” “I embraced several agricultural techniques, including those for producing fruits, vegetables, and poultry, since the government emphasised doubling farmers' earnings. This experience has demonstrated that with hard work and diversity, income may actually double. I encourage young people to choose horticulture and agriculture for profitable returns and to think seriously about farming as a career choice,” he added.

The youth of Jammu and Kashmir are being pushed to take advantage of the enormous potential provided by horticulture and agriculture, and Mohammad Aslam Bhat provides an excellent example. The farming industry promises a successful future where young people may obtain a steady income and contribute to regional expansion thanks to government programmes and departmental assistance. (Agencies)