6 J&K players in Indian Ju-Jitsu team

Agencies

Jammu, Feb 22: As many as six athletes from J&K have been selected by the Ju-Jitsu Association of India for 7th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship to be held at Bangkok in Thailand from February 24 to February 28.

The event is organized by Ju-Jitsu Asian Union involving participants from 30 different countries, a handout issued by the Ju-Jitsu Association of J&K , here today.

The Asian Championships will serve as a selection of Indian athletes for upcoming Asian Games at Hangzhou, China this year. Selected players are Anirudh Verma, Koushal Garg, Zulfikar Ali, Rajesh Singh, Sabkat Malik and Umer Rasheed .

Meanwhile, Secretary J&K Sports Council (JKSC), Nuzhat Gul and Administrative Officer Rayaz Ahmed conveyed their best wishes to the athletes.