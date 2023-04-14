6 Injured After Footbridge Collapses In J&K’s Udhampur During Baisakhi Celebration

By Northlines -

, Apr 14: In an unfortunate incident, a footbridge collapsed during the Baisakhi 2023 celebration at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Udhampur's Chenani Block in Jammu and . Police said that six people were injured during the incident. Police and other teams have reached the site and a rescue operation is underway.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR