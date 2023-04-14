6 Injured After Footbridge Collapses In J&K’s Udhampur During Baisakhi Celebration

JAMMU, Apr 14: In an unfortunate incident, a footbridge collapsed during the Baisakhi 2023 celebration at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Udhampur's Chenani Block in Jammu and Kashmir. Police said that six people were injured during the incident. Police and other teams have reached the site and a rescue operation is underway.
