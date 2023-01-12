6 Arrested For Bursting Firecrackers In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Jan 12: Jammu and Kashmir Police said it arrested six persons for bursting firecrackers and creating panic among residents in Srinagar’s Zoonimar area.

Police on Wednesday said the arrested “miscreants” have a history of “indulging in stone pelting” in the past.

“5 Miscreants detained for bursting fire crackers on Syedpora-zoonimar stretch in the evening so as to create panic among the public. All these have history of indulging in stone pelting in the past. Further, examination is going on,” a Srinagar police tweet said.

“Initially 5, one later. 6 detained till now,” another tweet read.