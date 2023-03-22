6.6-magnitude earthquake jolts J&K, North India

Jammu Tawi, March 21: A major earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale that jolted Hindu Kush region also impacted Jammu and Kashmir with people running out of their homes for safety.

Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindukush region in Afghanistan.

Panic-stricken people rushed out of buildings as the earthquake struck around 10.20 pm and a strong jolt was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

There was disruption in mobile services in some parts of the Jammu region immediately after the earthquake, an official said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property.

People in Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh and towns across Punjab moved out of buildings after they felt tremors.

According to an automated report generated by the National Centre for Seismology, the 6.6 magnitude quake struck 133 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan. The earthquake was at a depth of 156 km.

As per USGS, the earthquake hit 40 km SSE of Jurm Afghanistan, at a depth of 187 kilometres. There was no immediate report of any damage due to the quake, which was felt in Jammu and Kashmir and parts of northern India. People were seen running out of their homes in Kashmir due to the earthquake.

No immediate report of any loss of life or property; people in Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh and towns across Punjab move out of buildings