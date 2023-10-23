6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kathmandu Valley

KATHMANDU, Oct 22: A 6.1 magnitude earthquake on Sunday hit Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal. According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with epicentre in Dhading district was recorded at 7:39 am.

The jolt was also felt in other districts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

In Dhading, 90 km west of Kathmandu four tremors were felt within 29 minutes after the strong jolt that occurred at 7:39 am.

An aftershock measuring 4.3 magnitude occurred at 8.08 am followed by 4.3 at 8.28 am and 4.1 at 8.59 am, according to Earthquake Measurement Centre.

The quake and continuous tremors triggered panic among people.

Although no causality was reported so far, there were landslide in various parts of the district, according to media reports.

Few houses developed cracks and some trees also fell down following the earthquake in Dhading, reported local media.

Earthquakes are common in Nepal which is situated on the ridge where the Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates meet and advance two meters closer to one another every century which results in pressure which is released in the form of earthquakes.

On October 16, Nepal's Sudurpaschim province was hit by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake and subsequent aftershocks killed around 9,000 people in 2015.

As the government's post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) report noted, Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world. (Agencies)