Jammu Tawi, Jan 05:

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening.

The temblor struck at 07.55 P.M and the epicenter was

Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan.

The depth of the earthquake was 191.0 kilometers.

However, there were no reports of any loss of life or

damage to the property when the report was last filed.