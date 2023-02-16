5th Holi Cup Cricket Tournament T-20 Ajay, Nikhil and Anshu shine as GCC downs RCC by 32 runs

Agencies

Jammu Tawi, Feb 16: Gorkha Cricket Club (GCC) overhauled Royal Cricket Club Udhampur (RCC) by 32 runs in the pre-quarter final stage match of the ongoing 5th Holi Cup Cricket tournament being played at Khel Gaon Cricket Stadium, Nagrota. The tournament is being organised by Sachin Singh.

Earlier, winning the toss GCC skipper Anish con the toss and opted to bat first. Explosive opening pair of Manish Sharma (32) and Akash Sharma (33) went for all money during the mandatory field restrictions and knitted a quick fire 42 runs stand within 4.3 overs when Devinder Sharma got rid of him but for no end to their miseries as wicket keeper batsman Nikhil (44) played attacking cricket to capitalise on the nippy start and did not let the momentum slip toward bowling side the duo knitted a blistering 80 runs partnership in 60 balls before RCC skipper Yogeshwar Jamwal sent Nikhil back to the pavilion. Coming in at 2nd down, Anshu scored quick 35 runs off 23 balls to take GCC to a challenging total of 162/5 in the stipulated 20 overs.

For RCC, Skipper Yogeshwar Jamwal took 4 wickets to remain the wrecker in chief while Devinder also took one wicket.

In reply, RCC didn’t get the start they wished as Ajay Rana cleaned up opener Rishu in the second ball of his first over. Coming in at 1st down Sahil Seth (38) played calculative shots and knitted 47 runs with Sagar Gill (32) to overcome the early loss but their partnership was not long stayed as Rakesh took a stunning catch to end Sagar Gill’s inning. Vinu Jamwal (32) tried hard to keep a check on the asking run rate but GCC bowlers bowled tight lines and lengths and took wickets on regular intervals without leaking many runs. As a result of this RCC were restricted to 130/7 in the stipulated 20 overs thus lost the match by 32 runs.

For GCC, Ajay Rana took 4 wickets conceding just 18 runs to remain the pick of the bowlers while Anshu and Anuj took 2 & 1 wicket respectively.

Senior Journalist Imran Mir was the chief guest on this occasion who congratulated both the teams for displaying great sportsmanship and competitiveness during the match. He lauded the efforts of chief Organiser Sachin Singh for organising sports events regularly and providing a platform for the talented youth to express their talent.

Later, Ajay Rana (4-1-18-4) from GCC was declared as Player of the match for his brilliant bowling spell, he was presented a memento by the chief guest.