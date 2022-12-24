5th, 8th standard students to be assessed on academic performance from 2023-24

‘Uniform question papers to be prescribed by SCERT

for year-end assessment’

Bhat Imran

Srinagar, Dec 23 (KNO): Authorities have decided to

prepare results of 5th and 8th standard mainly on the

basis of academic performance of the student throughout

the year from next academic session 2023-24.

Besides, the governing authority has further decided that

the uniform question papers will be prescribed by the

State Council of Educational Research and Training

(SCERT) for year-end assessment for Classes 5th and

8th.

It is learnt that SCERT has said this in a notification

pertaining to ‘Student Assessment and Evaluation

Scheme’ upto Class 8th for government and government

recognized Schools of Jammu and Kashmir.

Stating the framework and Standard Operating

Procedures (SoPs) of the scheme, JKSCERT said that the

Head of Schools or complex heads has to ensure that the

result of classes 5th and 8th shall be prepared mainly on

the basis of academic performance of the student

throughout the year.

“Uniform question papers to be prescribed by SCERT for

Year End Assessment for Classes 5th and 8th,” it said.

SCERT also said that the students (Potential Learners)

shall be identified on the basis of performance and

competency in assessment.

“They shall be promoted to next class on provisional basis

with arrangement for special teaching of 2-3 months

during vacations or beginning of next session followed by

re-assessment for grade appropriate competencies and in

case of inability to meet the qualification criteria in such re-

assessment tool, the student shall be detained,” it reads.

It also states that the ‘Student Assessment and Evaluation

Scheme’ shall be implemented from next academic

session 2023-24 across the Union Territory. (KNO)