5th, 8th standard students to be assessed on academic performance from 2023-24

‘Uniform question papers to be prescribed by SCERT
for year-end assessment’
Bhat Imran
Srinagar, Dec 23 (KNO): Authorities have decided to
prepare results of 5th and 8th standard mainly on the
basis of academic performance of the student throughout
the year from next academic session 2023-24.
Besides, the governing authority has further decided that
the uniform question papers will be prescribed by the
State Council of Educational Research and Training
(SCERT) for year-end assessment for Classes 5th and
8th.
It is learnt that SCERT has said this in a notification
pertaining to ‘Student Assessment and Evaluation
Scheme’ upto Class 8th for government and government
recognized Schools of Jammu and Kashmir.
Stating the framework and Standard Operating
Procedures (SoPs) of the scheme, JKSCERT said that the
Head of Schools or complex heads has to ensure that the
result of classes 5th and 8th shall be prepared mainly on
the basis of academic performance of the student
throughout the year.
“Uniform question papers to be prescribed by SCERT for
Year End Assessment for Classes 5th and 8th,” it said.
SCERT also said that the students (Potential Learners)
shall be identified on the basis of performance and
competency in assessment.
“They shall be promoted to next class on provisional basis
with arrangement for special teaching of 2-3 months
during vacations or beginning of next session followed by
re-assessment for grade appropriate competencies and in
case of inability to meet the qualification criteria in such re-
assessment tool, the student shall be detained,” it reads.
It also states that the ‘Student Assessment and Evaluation
Scheme’ shall be implemented from next academic
session 2023-24 across the Union Territory. (KNO)