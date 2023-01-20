5G Network services will soon be available in J&K: LG Sinha

Jammu Tawi, Jan 19: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governer Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that 5G network

services will soon be available across the Union Territory.

President of Lava International Sunil Raina had called upon Lieutenant Governor here at the Raj Bhawan, Sinha said,

“As high speed 5G networks have started to roll out, very soon we will have the services available across the UT.”

Raina also apprised the Lt Governor about the initiatives of the company and the steps being taken to make 5G

devices more affordable for common masses.

Sinha however, complimented the efforts of IT sector for producing innovative solutions bundled with latest

technologies.

“The IT sector is showing a very robust and consistent growth. Use of best of the technologies ensuring responsive,

transparent and easily accessible governance,” the Lt Governor said.

Pertinently, under the directions of Lt Governor, the J&K government had taken a proactive step to form a Working

Committee headed by Financial Commissioner (ACS), Home Department in November 2022 for facilitating 5G roll out

in Jammu and Kashmir.

The breakthrough 5G technology will further strengthen “Digital J&K Mission” and improve the disposal & quality of

100 percent services that are now being offered by the J&K government through online mode.