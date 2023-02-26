5arrested for duping people in Jammu

Jammu Tawi: Police have arrested five persons for allegedly cheating people in Trikuta Nagar area here on Saturday.Police sources said that the arrested persons including four from Kashmir and one from Delhi, they use to lure people by promising to double their money.“As per initial investigation, the accused persons used to return the money by mixing dummy notes,” they said.

Police said that Rs five lakhs (Indian Currency) and bundles of dummy notes were recovered from them.

All the accused persons are booked for cheating and under other relevant sections, they added.