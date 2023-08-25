54 Drug Smugglers Booked Under PITNDPS, PSA In J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Aug 25: Police booked 54 most wanted and notorious drug smugglers under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, and Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla district during the current year.

Baramulla police in its ongoing operation against drug smuggling and in order to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, has booked 54 drug smugglers under PIT- NDPS Act and PSA in the district after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authorities and lodged in different jails of Jammu and Kashmir during the current year, a police statement said on Friday.

These hard-core drug peddlers were operating in Uri, Pattan , Baramulla, Kreeri and Tangmarg sub divisions of the district.

Pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these drug Smugglers and were involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of in the district, police said and added despite their involvement in many FIR's they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.

Sustained action against drug peddlers has brought a visible change in the ground situation and drug abuse has seen a considerable downfall in Baramulla district.

Citizens have lauded the efforts of Police and have expressed their satisfaction and appreciation for the work of police.

Police urged the general People to come forward with the information of drug peddlers in their areas (identity will be kept confidential) in order to support police to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society. (Agencies)