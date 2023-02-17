5000 notified Waqf properties missing, process started to trace them: Chairperson

‘30% properties are under illegal occupants, directed to pay rent or vacate within 15 days’

Srinagar, Feb 16: Chairperson of Waqf Board, Darakshan Andrabi on Thursday said that at least 5000 notified properties are presently missing and that the process has been started to locate these possessions while the illegal occupants have also been directed to pay rent or vacate the assets within 15 days.

Talking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer, Andrabi said that the revenue records of 5000 notified Waqf properties are available, but the possessions are missing. “The revenue records of missing properties are available and Waqf is not having the control on such properties. We have already started a process to locate the belongings,” she said.

She further stated that presently, there are 30 per cent illegal occupants in the Waqf properties. “We have asked the illegal occupants to either pay the rent as per the revised rates or vacate the properties within 15 days,” she said.

Chairperson, Waqf Board also said that people are quite cooperative and it is expected that they will positively come forward to resolve the issue. “We also don’t want to go tough against anyone. We don’t want to affect anyone’s livelihood, but the people must cooperate,” she said.

Furthermore, she said that the process has been going on for the geo-tagging of the Waqf properties.