5 lakh people to listen 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in J&K: Raina

JAMMU : More than five lakh people would listen to the Prime Minister's ‘Mann Ki Baat' AIR programme in Jammu & Kashmir. BJP activists are working enthusiastically to organize public programmes on about 5000 booths in Jammu and more than 500 booths in Kashmir to facilitate the masses to listen to the popular AIR programme of PM, said Ravinder Raina, president, Bharatiya Janata Party, Jammu & Kashmir. Ravinder Raina accompanied by former Dy. CM Kavinder Gupta, was addressing the media persons at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

Raina, appealed to the people to listen to the Mann Ki Baat in groups in various programmes organized by BJP. “PM's ‘Mann Ki Baat' programme will complete 100 episodes on April' 30, in which he will be engaging in a fruitful dialogue with the nation for a record time. The programme was first Aired on October 3 in 2014 on the auspicious day of Vijay Dashmi, which is repeatedly AIRED on the last Sunday of every month. It has given clear indication that PM would always be in direct touch with the residents of country”, said Ravinder Raina. “Through the medium of this programme, the PM discusses very inspirational and motivational issues with the public. PM discusses the extraordinary persons who have changed the discourse of the society through their sheer hard work. Raina appreciated the BJP activists for making the dedicated efforts to arrange such public programmes on a massive scale so that common masses could be able to listen to the programme collectively. Raina added that PM has also highlighted the success stories of the common people of J&K through ‘Mann Ki Baat'.

BJP office secretary, Tilak Raj Gupta, Library Department Incharge Prof. Kulbhushan Mohtra, Training Department in charge, Parneesh Mahajan and others were also present in the press conference. Meanwhile, BJP generals secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul chaired meeting to organize public programme celebrating 100th episode Mann Ki Baat at Srinagar. The programme was also attended by party general secretary, Vibodh Gupta, for MLC and senior party leader Surinder Ambardar and others. Koul said Mann Ki Baat has been translated into 23 languages and 100 crore people have listened it so far.