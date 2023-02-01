460 kanals land retrieved in Sgr, Anantnag;

52 K from Nedous Hotel, 12 K at Karan Nagar, 15 K from heirs of Mir Qasim, 1 K from Peerzada, 2.7 K from PDP’s Farooq Andrabi, 2 Hotels sealed

The District Administration Srinagar Tuesday launched massive scale anti-encroachment operations in all Tehsils of District to evict Government Land from the illegal occupants and retrieved over 494 kanals of prime land worth ₹ 509 crores from land grabbers. Besides 2 hotels were also sealed.

The authorities on Tuesday retrieved 52 kanals state land in Srinagar, officials said.

Tehsildar South Moin Kakroo told that 40 kanals state land illegally occupied by Nedous Hotel owner has been retrieved at M A Road here while 12 kanals state land was retrieved at Karan Nagar.

He added that a total of 52 kanals state land has been retrieved today by the revenue department.

Another official communication said that Jammu Kashmir administration on Tuesday retrieved land from two former ministers and heirs of a former chief minister in Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Details available reveal that J&K government retrieved land illegally occupied by Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed (former minister), family of Farooq Andrabi (Peoples Democratic Party) and heirs of Mir Qasim, former CM of Jammu & Kashmir, in Dooru area of Anantnag district.

At Arad Khoshipora, one Kanal of Kahcharie land under the occupation of Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed was retrieved. The outer wall of his premises which had been constructed on Kahcharie land has been demolished.

“Notices for removing the encroachments had been issued to the former minister but he didn’t respond to them,” sources in government disclosed.

Sayeed is associated with Congress.

According to government sources, the family of Syed Farooq Andrabi, former legislator from Dooru, had encroached upon 2 kanals and 7 marlas of Shamilat land by way of orchards at Shistergam. The same land has been retrieved and notice boards indicating the status of land have been installed on the site.

Andrabi is close relative of former CM Mehbooba Mufti.

According to sources, the authorities also retrieved 15 Kanals of Shamilat lands which had been occupied by the heirs of Syed Mir Qasim, former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

It is in place to mention that the encroachers had established an orchard at the site which was being used to earn income by utilizing public property.

A team of Revenue and Police Officers/Officials headed by Tehsildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahamd Khan launched a massive anti-encroachment drive in Palpora area and retrieved over 50 kanals of State land from the land grabbers.

Similarly, in a major anti-encroachment drive launched at Balhama and Khonmoh under the supervision of Tehsildar Pantha Chowk, Rakib Ahmad as many as 25 kanals of Kacharie land was retrieved. In addition, 27 kanals and 12 marlas of State land was also evicted from the encroachment.

Likewise, in Tehsil North, 36 kanals of Kacharie land was retrieved in Rakh e Zakura and 26 kanals of State land in Ahal area respectively. Similarly, in Khimber 5 kanal 10 marla Kachraie land and 10 marlas of State land was also retrieved by a Revenue Team headed by Tehsildar North, Kaiser Mehmood.

In South Tehsil of the District, a team headed by Tehsildar, Moean Azhar conducted a massive anti-encroachment drive and retrieved over 40 kanals of State land in Maisuma 8 kanals in Nursing Garh areas from the encroachers.

The team also evicted 4 kanals of prime land in Tashwan halqa of the Tehsil.

Similarly, in Khushipora area of Central Shalteng Tehsil over 12 kanals of Kahcharie land and 6 kanals of State land has been evicted in Rakh eGund Aksha areas.

In Chanapora Tehsil over 250 kanals of Kahcharie land was also evicted from land grabbers in Estate Nowgam area under the supervision of Tehsildar Chanpora, Saqib Saleem.

In Khanyar Tehsil 2 hotels namely Hotel In and Hotel Goodwill Commercial cum residential Hotel constructed illegally over 1 Kanals and 11 marlas of land in Brari Nambal were sealed and taken in possession under the supervision of Tehsildar Khanyar Aailya Tabasum

Ramban:

In a joint anti encroachment drive led by Tehsildar Ramban, Rafiq Ahmed, a revenue and police team retrieved 755 Kanal state land in Tehsil Ramban besides demolishing illegal structures, including illegal commercial structures constructed on encroached land in Kanga, Parnote and Dhalwas area.

Similarly, a joint anti encroachment drive was conducted in tehsil Rajgarh under the supervision of Tehsildar. The Revenue team, assisted by Police, retrieved 436 Kanal state land in different parts of the Tehsil.

Likewise the joint teams of Revenue, Police and other concerned officers and officials demolished illegal structures build on state land and retrieved more than 1687 Kanal State land worth crores, including 141 Kanal in Pogal-Paristan, 145 Kanal in Banihal, 124 Kanal in Khari , 66 Kanal in Ramsoo and 18 Kanal in Batote.

Kathua

1343 kanal state land retrieved across Kathua

The District Administration Kathua today recovered 1343 kanal 03 Marla State Land by conducting anti-encroachment drives in different tehsils of the district.

The revenue teams, well equipped with machinery, retrieved 1343 kanal and 03 marla state land including 709 Kanal-14 Marlas in Marheen, 165 Kanal -15 Marla in Dinga Amb, 123 Kanal, 1 Marla in Hiranagar, 78 Kanal, 19 Marla in Kathua, 75 kanal, 11 Marla in Bahsoli, 58 Kanal, 2 Marla in Nagri Parole, 41 Kanal, 28 Marla in Billawar, 33 Kanal, 04 Marla in Lohai Malhar and 12 Kanal, 19 Marla in Mahanpur Tehsils from the encroachers.

The eviction also includes State land (Roshni) worth Rs 2.5 crore (approx) measuring 43 kanal 10 marlas in village Kalyal, Tehsil Ramkote.

A piece of 2 kanal kahcharie land was also retrieved in Kathua Tehsil by the Revenue Department.

Reasi

7289 Kanal 10 Marla state, Kahcharai and Roshni land retrieved

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Reasi Babila Rakwal, the teams of Revenue and police department conducted a series of anti encroachment drives at different locations of Tehsil Reasi. During the drive, encroachment on state land measuring 245 Kanal from illegal encroachers in Village Bhabber Brahmna.

Similarly, land measuring 40 kanal was retrieved in Tehsil Pouni, 61 kanal in Tehsil Katra, was retrieved from the illegal encroachers. Likewise, 3963 Kanal State land was retrieved from encroachers in an anti encroachment drive conducted in Sub Division Dharmari.

The sign boards indicating the evicted land as state/govt land have also been installed at these locations. The encroached land reclaimed is worth Crores of value.

The total state land retrieved includes 61 kanals and 02 Marlas at Khasra number 548 and 553 in village Hut. The total value of land is 05 crores and 06 lacs as per the stamp duty rates. The teams headed by the SDM Katra Angrez Singh and other revenue officers including Tehsildar Katra and NT Katra retrieved the land.