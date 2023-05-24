45th National Arm-Wrestling Championship commences in Srinagar

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, May 24: Even as delegates from G-20 member countries are stationed in capital city, a number of sports events were organized across the J&K to mark the celebrations of the G-20 summit in Srinagar.

The 45th Arm Wrestling Championship commenced in Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium here today. J&K Arm Wrestling Association has collaborated with J&K Sports Council for the event in which 600 players from many states, union territories and sports boards are participating. The championship was inaugurated by M. Henry CEO Sheru Classic and shall conclude on 26th of this month.

In the village Mangar in Poonch district, a Skipping Rope competition was held at Government Middle School, in which more than 300 students participated.

The headmaster of the school, Zaqi Haider presided over the function as the chief guest. While applauding the conduct of sports events in the border village to tap the talent of local youth, the chief guest said such events help local youth in realising their potential and such events should be a regular feature of border region.

A similar activity was organised in Girls Higher Secondary School Kharamadana in which 326 students from the school actively participated in various sports activities. The Volleyball and Korfball competitions were also held in the premises of the venue for students of the school grouped into girls' and boys' teams. Anju Gupta, Principal of the school was the chief guest on the occasion.

Meanwhile, in district Srinagar a G-20 Football match was organised at KNS Stadium Radpora in downtown Srinagar between Shehr-i-Khaas XI and JK Football Academy. The high voltage match ended in a draw as both teams scored 2 goals each.