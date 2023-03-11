41 Employees served show-cause for un-authorized absence

BUDGAM, MARCH 10: As many as 41 employees were served show- cause notice for their un-authorized absence from duties in Budgam today.

Under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Budgam, an inspection team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Budgam, Dr Nasir Ahmad conducted surprise inspections of various office at DC Office, KPDCL and other offices and 41 employees were found un-authorizedly absent from their duties.

While checking the attendance (Bio- Metric), 41 employees of various categories have been found absent and served show- cause notice as to why action as warranted under rules shall not be initiated against them.

Meanwhile, DC Budgam S F Hamid said that these employees were found unauthorisedly absent from their duties which is complete dereliction and lackadaisical approach towards legitimate duties and warrants disciplinary action under rules. The absentees have been directed to explain their position within stipulated timeframe, failing which action as warranted under rules will be initiated against them.

He said that the government has adopted zero tolerance against the dereliction of duties by employees. He further directed employees to perform their duties regularly in letter and spirit and ensure prompt services delivery to the general public.