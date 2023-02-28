40 pc urban households in J&K out of property tax net: LG Sinha

NORTHLINES CORRESPONDENT

SRINAGAR, FEB 27: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that 40% of urban households in union territory will have to pay no property tax.

The J&K Government’s move to impose a property tax from this April has faced stiff criticism from political parties including the elected members of civic bodies.

LG Sinha defended the move and they have announced the lowest rates of property tax compared to other states of the country.

Giving figures, Sinha said there are 5.20 lakh houses in Srinagar, Jammu and other municipalities of the Union Territory.

Out of that 2.06 lakh houses exist on less than 1000 sq ft. which means that there would be no tax for 40 percent of the population, Sinha told the media persons in Srinagar on Monday.

The Lieutenant Governor said that there are 2,03,600 houses which are existing below 1500 sq ft. which means they have to pay Rs 1000 per year as tax and 80 percent among 2.06 lakh house holders have to pay only Rs 600 per year.

If the figures are compared with the Shimla, Ambala and Dehradun cities, it is just 1/10th of these places which the people of Jammu and Kashmir would have to pay, he said.

Regarding the commercial establishments, the Lieutenant Governor said that there are 1.01 lakh units in Srinagar, Jammu and other municipalities.

Out of which about 46 percent of shops are existing only on less than 100 sq ft. which means they have to pay Rs 700 per year as tax. 80 percent of the shops will come into the range of Rs 500-550 per year. It is just Rs 50 per month, he added.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha said that there are 30,000 shops that have to pay less than Rs 2000 per year as tax which is also 1/10th of the three cities of other parts of the country.

He said 76 percent out of 1.01 lakh shopkeepers have to pay minimum tax.

I think better than this tax policy would never come, Lieutenant Governor added. He said they have taken into consideration the common man before taking any decision in this regard.

Still I tell the people if they have any problem should write to the officials of the authorities in this regard, he said.

Lt Gov Sinha asserted that they have time and again said that the money which would be raised from the taxes will be deposited in the accounts of corporations and municipalities and would be utilized for better roads and to provide good living for the common man.

He urged the common people to come and extend the help hand to the authorities in making a better Jammu and Kashmir.