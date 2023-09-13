40 pc sitting MPs have criminal cases, 25 pc serious criminal cases: ADR

NEW DELHI, Sept 12: About 40% of sitting MPs have criminal cases registered against them out of which 25% have declared serious criminal cases under charges of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and crimes against women, according to poll rights body ADR.

The average worth of assets per MP from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is Rs 38.33 crores and 53 (7%) are billionaires, the ADR said.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 763 sitting MPs out of 776 seats of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

This data has been extracted from affidavits filed by the MPs prior to contesting their last elections and any subsequent by-elections. Four seats of the Lok Sabha and one seat of the Rajya Sabha are vacant and four Rajya Sabha seats of Jammu and Kashmir are undefined.

The affidavits of one Lok Sabha MP and three Rajya Sabha MPs could not be analysed as these documents were not available.

Out of the 763 sitting MPs analysed, 306 (40%) sitting MPs have declared criminal cases against them and 194 (25%) sitting MPs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women, etc, it said.

Among the members of both Houses, 23 (79%) out of 29 MPs from Kerala, 41 (73%) out of 56 MPs from Bihar, 37 (57%) out of 65 MPs from Maharashtra, 13 (54%) out of 24 MPs from Telangana and 5 (50%) out of 10 MPs from Delhi have declared criminal cases against themselves in their self-sworn affidavits, the ADR said.

About 28 (50%) out of 56 MPs from Bihar, nine (38%) out of 24 MPs from Telangana, 10 (34%) out of 29 MPs from Kerala, 22 (34%) out of 65 MPs from Maharashtra and 37 (34%) out of 108 MPs from Uttar Pradesh have declared serious criminal cases in their self-sworn affidavits.

About 139(36 per cent) out of 385 MPs from BJP, 43 (53%) out of 81 MPs from Congress, 14 (39%) out of 36 MPs from TMC, 5 (83%) out of 6 MPs from RJD, 6 (75%) out of 8 MPs from CPI(M), 3 (27%) out of 11 MPs from AAP, 13 (42%) out of 31 MPs from YSRCP and 3 (38%) out of 8 MPs from NCP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

About 98 (25%) out of 385 MPs from BJP, 26 (32%) out of 81 MPs from Congress, 7 (19%) out of 36 MPs from TMC, 3 (50%) out of 6 MPs from RJD, 2 (25%) out of 8 MPs from CPI(M), 1 (9%) out of 11 MPs from AAP, 11 (35%) out of 31 MPs from YSRCP and 2 (25%) out of 8 MPs from NCP have declared serious criminal cases in their affidavits.

Eleven sitting MPs have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302), 32 sitting MPs have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307), while 21 sitting MPs have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of these 21 MPs, four MPs have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

The State with the highest average assets per MP is Telangana (24 MPs) with average assets of Rs 262.26 crores, followed by Andhra Pradesh (36 MPs) with average assets of Rs 150.76 crores and Punjab (20 MPs) with average assets of Rs 88.94 crores.

The State with the lowest average assets of MPs is Lakshadweep (1 MP) with average assets of Rs 9.38 lakh, followed by Tripura (3 MPs) with average assets of Rs 1.09 crores and Manipur (3 MPs) with average assets of Rs 1.12 crore.

Among the major parties, the average assets per MP for 385 BJP MPs analysed is Rs 18.31 crore, 81 Congress MPs have average assets of Rs 39.12 crore, 36 TMC MPs have average assets worth Rs 8.72 crore, 31 YSRCP MPs have average assets worth Rs 153.76 crore, 16 TRS MPs have average assets worth Rs 383.51 crores, 8 NCP MPs have average assets worth Rs 30.11 crore and 11 AAP MPs have average assets of Rs 119.84 crore.

Among the 53 billionaire MPs, 7 (29%) out of the 24 Telangana MPs, nine (25%) out of 36 MPs from Andhra Pradesh, two (20%) out of 10 MPs from Delhi, 4 (20%) out of 20 MPs from Punjab, 1 (13%) out of 8 MPs from Uttarakhand, 6 (9%) out of 65 MPs from Maharashtra and 3 (8%) out of 39 MPs from Karnataka have declared assets worth more than Rs 100 crore.

About 14 (4%) out of 385 MPs from BJP, 6 (7%) out of 81 MPs from Congress, 7 (44%) out of 16 MPs from TRS, 7 (23%) out of 31 MPs from YSRCP, 3 (27%) out of 11 MPs from AAP, 2 (100%) out of 2 MPs from SAD and 1 (3%) out of 36 MPs from AITC have declared assets worth more than Rs 100 crore.

The total assets of 763 sitting MPs are worth Rs 29,251 crore.

The total worth of assets of 385 BJP MPs analysed is Rs 7,051 crore, for 16 TRS MPs analysed is Rs 6,136 crore, for 31 YSRCP MPs analysed is Rs 4,766 crore, for 81 Congress MPs analysed is Rs 3,169 crore and 11 AAP MPs have total assets worth Rs 1,318 crore.