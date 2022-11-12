4 militant associates of LeT arrested

Srinagar, Nov 11 : Jammu and Kashmir Police along with

security forces arrested four militant associates linked with

Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and recovered explosive and

incriminating materials from their possession.

A police spokesman identified them as Karamat-ul-lah

Reshi son of Mehraj-ud-din Reshi & Suhail Bashir Ganai

son of Bashir Ah Ganai, both residents of Chewa Uller

Tral, Adil Ghani Lone son of Abdul Ghani Lone resident of

Karamulla Tral and Irshad Ahmed Kumar son of Manzoor

Ahmed Kumar resident of Tral-e-Payeen.

Incriminating materials including explosive substances

have been recovered from their possession, police said.

“During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the

arrested militant associates were in touch with LeT

terrorist commander @Babar @Samama resident of PoK

and were in a bid to hatch conspiracy to plant IED in Tral

area with the intend to cause damage to Police/Security

Forces. Besides, the arrested militant associates were

also involved in transportation of arms & ammunition and

other logistic support to the active militants of LeT.”

Accordingly, police said that a case under FIR number

164/2022 under relevant sections of law has been

registered in Police Station Tral and further investigation

has been set into motion.