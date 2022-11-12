4 militant associates of LeT arrested

Srinagar, Nov 11 : Jammu and Kashmir Police along with
security forces arrested four militant associates linked with
Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and recovered explosive and
incriminating materials from their possession.
A police spokesman identified them as Karamat-ul-lah
Reshi son of Mehraj-ud-din Reshi & Suhail Bashir Ganai
son of Bashir Ah Ganai, both residents of Chewa Uller
Tral, Adil Ghani Lone son of Abdul Ghani Lone resident of
Karamulla Tral and Irshad Ahmed Kumar son of Manzoor
Ahmed Kumar resident of Tral-e-Payeen.
Incriminating materials including explosive substances
have been recovered from their possession, police said.
“During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the
arrested militant associates were in touch with LeT
terrorist commander @Babar @Samama resident of PoK
and were in a bid to hatch conspiracy to plant IED in Tral
area with the intend to cause damage to Police/Security
Forces. Besides, the arrested militant associates were
also involved in transportation of arms & ammunition and
other logistic support to the active militants of LeT.”
Accordingly, police said that a case under FIR number
164/2022 under relevant sections of law has been
registered in Police Station Tral and further investigation
has been set into motion.