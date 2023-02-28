4 houses attached in Srinagar for sheltering militants

NORTHLINES CORRESPONDENT

SRINAGAR, FEB 27: Special Investigation Unit Srinagar on Monday attached 4 residential houses in Srinagar for providing shelter to militants.

According to a statement 3 houses are located at Barthana Qamarwari and one at Sangam Eidgah area of Srinagar.

The statement reads the residential houses belonged to Shaheena, Altaf Ahmed Dar, Mudasir Ahmed Mir and Abdul Rehman Bhat and were attached in presence of Executive Magistrates and other witnesses.

“The team on spot directed the concerned that there should be no alteration or otherwise to the attached properties without the prior permission of the designated authority,” it reads.

It reads that police station Parimpora on 28-05-2022 had received a reliable information and registered a case under FIR No 127/2022 u/s 153A 153 B 505 IPC and in its continued investigation, a module was found involved in hiding & providing logistical support to active militants of TRF/LeT outfit.

“Also during the investigation it was found that the militants had been sheltered in these residential houses. During investigation proceeding U/S 24/25 UA(P) act was initiated.

Later, proper accord of approval for attachment of houses was received.”

It added chargesheet of the case was presented before court u/s 7/25 AAct and 13, 16, 18, 19, 20, 38 & 39 UA(P) Act on 02 Dec 2022 against 13 accused persons including active militants of TRF/ LeT for the logical judicial determination

“The investigation of the case is still going on u/s 173(8). Citizens are again requested not to provide shelter or logistics to militants failing which law will take its own course,” it reads.