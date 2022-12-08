3K KP migrants absorbed in Govt jobs in J&K

New Delhi, Dec 07: Union Minister of State for Home

Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said that under Prime

Minister's Development Package, 3,000 government jobs

have been created for Kashmiri Pandits with 2,639

migrants appointed in the last 5 years.

"2,639 Kashmiri migrants appointed in last 5 years

including 841 in 2020-21, 1,296 in 2021-22 and 502 in

2022-23. As for the remaining 361, selection for 198 posts

at different stages of completion," Rai, as per the news

agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), informed the

Rajya Sabha.

He said out of the remaining 361, the selection process for

198 posts is at various stages of completion, 40 posts

relate to cases, which are sub-judice and 123 posts are re-

advertised.

He said the government has also approved construction of

6000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant

employees engaged or being engaged in different

departments.

"Out of 6000 transit accommodations, construction of 1025

units have been completed or substantially completed," he

said.

He added the Government has reimbursed monthly cash

relief to the Kashmiri migrants at Rs 3250 per person

subject to a ceiling of Rs 13000 per family.

"No fresh migrant has been registered in the last five

years, the enhancement of cash relief to Kashmiri

migrants is considered from time to time on the

recommendation of the government of Union Territory," he

added.