3K KP migrants absorbed in Govt jobs in J&K

New Delhi, Dec 07: Union Minister of State for Home
Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said that under Prime
Minister's Development Package, 3,000 government jobs
have been created for Kashmiri Pandits with 2,639
migrants appointed in the last 5 years.
"2,639 Kashmiri migrants appointed in last 5 years
including 841 in 2020-21, 1,296 in 2021-22 and 502 in
2022-23. As for the remaining 361, selection for 198 posts
at different stages of completion," Rai, as per the news
agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), informed the
Rajya Sabha.
He said out of the remaining 361, the selection process for
198 posts is at various stages of completion, 40 posts
relate to cases, which are sub-judice and 123 posts are re-
advertised.
He said the government has also approved construction of
6000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant
employees engaged or being engaged in different
departments.
"Out of 6000 transit accommodations, construction of 1025
units have been completed or substantially completed," he
said.
He added the Government has reimbursed monthly cash
relief to the Kashmiri migrants at Rs 3250 per person
subject to a ceiling of Rs 13000 per family.
"No fresh migrant has been registered in the last five
years, the enhancement of cash relief to Kashmiri
migrants is considered from time to time on the
recommendation of the government of Union Territory," he
added.