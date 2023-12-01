35 ground-breaking products and solutions by startups launched at BTS-2023

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: The Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and S & T, Government of Karnataka, proudly unveiled 35 ground-breaking products and solutions developed by startups during the 26th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2023. The second edition of Startup Product Launch held at the Startup Innovation Zones over the 2nd and 3rd days of the summit. This initiative reflects the state's commitment to fostering innovation across a diverse spectrum of industries.Sector-Agnostic Innovation: The launched products and solutions spanned a multitude of sectors, including IT/ITeS, Agri-Tech, Med-Tech, Healthcare, Clean-Tech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Deep Tech, Blockchain, IoT, Cybersecurity, Environment Tech, AVGC and ESDM.Diversity of Offerings: The array of innovative solutions included electronic devices integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), advancements in automotive manufacturing, innovations in footwear and accessories, technologies in avionics &defence, effluent air treatment solutions, apps to prevent fraudulent transactions, fabric authentication tools, Animations & Comics, and Deep Tech-based platforms for quality assessment.Diversity and Inclusion: Out of the 35 startups, a noteworthy 09 are women-led, underlining the inclusive and diverse nature of Karnataka's startup ecosystem.