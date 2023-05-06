300 Destinations Selected For Promoting Film Tourism In J&K: Syed Abid

Srinagar, May 06: Secretary Tourism Jammu and Kashmir , Syed Abid, IAS, on Saturday said that department has selected 300 destinations for promoting film tourism in the UT this year.



Talking to reporters after inauguration of the first show of the newly released movie ‘Welcome To Kashmir', Secretary Tourism Syed Abid said that last year 200 plus movies were shot in J&K whereas this year our focus is to promote film tourism and for that, we have kept 300 destinations on the table of film producers and directors to choose any place for shooting.