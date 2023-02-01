30 New Pension Pay Orders issued in January

Regional P F Commissioner-II bid farewell on attaining superannuation

Jammu Tawi, January 31: The EPFO Regional Office, Jammu has initiated the process of settlement of Pension claims from the offices of Jammu and Kashmir itself. In some of the cases pension is being disbursed to widow and family members of even such members in respect of whom Pension contribution equivalent to one month pension has been remitted by Employer.

Towards this, the Office has settled total 30 pension claims in Jammu with initial arrear amount of Rs. 20,58,357/- in the month of January, 2023.

Pension claims were settled in r/o Late Mulkh Raj–Bachno Devi (Widow) with the monthly pension amount being Rs. 1722/-. Pension claims were settled in r/o Late Sat Pal Mehra –Sudha (Widow) with the monthly pension amount being Rs. 2051/-. Pension claims were settled in r/o Late Shanaz Akhter – Amina Begum (Dependent Parent Pension) with the monthly pension amount being Rs. 2071/- Pension claims were settled in r/o Late Nitin Sharma–Bachno Ram Pal Verma (Dependent Parent Pension) with the monthly pension amount being Rs. 1681/- respectively. Pension claim has also been settled in respect of Sham Lal with the monthly pension amount being Rs. 3679 /-. Pension claim has also been settled in respect of Sunil Kumar Sahi with the monthly pension amount being Rs. 4129 /- who visited EPFO, Jammu today to collect the PPO. Another pension claim in respect of Late Anukush Kumar Mukherjee –Shumpa Mukherjee (widow), Rimpa (daughter) and Shubhodeep (son) with the monthly pension amount being Rs. 2076/-,Rs. 519/- and Rs. 519/- respectively. Pension claim has also been settled in respect of Santosh Kumar- Sarla Devi (Widow), Ratik Sharma(Son) and Natik Sharma with monthly pension amount being Rs. 2526/-,Rs. 632/- and Rs. 632/-.

EPFO, Jammu also processed cases of retirement pension claim in respect of Fatima Begum with monthly pension being Rs. 3155/-, Romesh Chander with monthly pension being Rs. 3930/-, Dewan Chand with Rs. 4314/- and others.

Rizwan Uddin, Regional P.F. Commissioner (J&K and Ladakh), Harinder Singh (RPFC -II), Pritpal Singh (Assistant Section Officer) distributed the PPO to the Pensioners who visited Regional Office, Jammu.

Ghulam Mustafa bearing PPO No LDASR00028327, visited the office to update his Digital Life Certificate which was digitally updated by the Office.

In this context, it is pertinent to mention that the monthly pension is available to members if they have ten or more years of service under Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 in one or more establishment(s). The eligible members may avail Superannuation Pension by applying online claim through their UAN Login after attainment of 58 years of age. Provision of monthly pension is also available to the family of EPS members in case of unfortunate demise of an EPS member while in service. The family member(s) may avail monthly pension by applying an offline claim through the employer of the deceased member.