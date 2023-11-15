30 Killed, Dozens Injured In a major road accident at Assar (Doda)

Jammu Tawi: Over Thirty people have been reportedly killed while dozens of others suffered serious injuries in a major road accident when a passenger bus skidded off the road and fell 300 feet downhill on Wednesday. An official said that the Administration is in the process of shifting the critically injured to hospitals at Batote and GMC Jammu.

The bus bearing registration number JK02CN-6555 skidded off the road near Trungal – Assar on Batote-Kishtwar National Highway when the driver lost control while negotiating a turn.

Some travellers are reported to be critical. The injured have been admitted to Assar's Primary Health Centre (PHC). Further details are awaited.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives in an unfortunate road accident.

In a post on X, LG Sinha said, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families & wish for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com & Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons.”

As per reports, Thirty-three people were killed and at least 22 others injured while the official figure reports a lesser number of casualties.