3-tier security to BJY; ‘satisfied’, says Jairam

‘Restoration of democratic process, Statehood utmost priority in J&K: Jairam Ramesh; ‘BJY has nothing to do with elections

Owais Gul

Srinagar, Jan 28: Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday said that three-tier security arrangements were in place for the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) while as Member of Parliament and General Secretary Incharge Communication, AICC, Jairam Ramesh acknowledged stating that “adequate security measures were in place today.”

Congress acknowledgement comes a day after its MP Rahul Gandhi alleged major security breach at Navyug tunnel. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar said: “We are giving 3-tier security cover to (BJY).

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra is not about the alliance between the political parties. It has nothing to do with the elections and other related processes. The yatra is meant to make a platform for 2024,” he said, while addressing a news conference today at PCC headquarters in Srinagar. He said that the security arrangements unlike yesterday were adequate. He further added that the restoration of democratic process and restoration of Statehood is the utmost priority at present.

In J&K, the yatra was held in five districts each in Jammu and Kashmir while a main and culmination function will be held on January 30 and flag hoisting ceremony will be done at PCC headquarters in Srinagar. He further said that the main function will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium here in Srinagar.