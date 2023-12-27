3 suspects arrested in Pulwama, arms recovered

Srinagar, Dec 26: Security forces have arrested three suspects and recovered arms from them in Pulwama district, Army said on Tuesday.

The recovery of two pistols was made during a cordon and search operation which was jointly launched by Army and J&K police in Pulwama village.

“Based on specific intelligence inputs, a Joint Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice at Panzu & Gamiraj in Pulwama on December 25, 2023. Three suspected individuals have been apprehended with recovery of 02xPistol and other war-like stores,” Army Srinagar based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

It added that joint interrogation of the suspects were in progress.