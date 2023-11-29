3 states on alert after Centre flags surge in respiratory diseases in China

New Delhi, Nov 29 : Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttarakhand have put their health infrastructure on alert mode after the Centre's directive to review readiness in view of a surge in respiratory illnesses among children in China.



They have asked hospitals and health care staff to ensure preparedness to tackle patients complaining of respiratory issues following reports of a surge in respiratory illnesses among children in China.

As per the advisory, seasonal flu, a key concern in the advisory, is an infectious disease that typically lasts five to seven days and is known for its low morbidity and mortality rates.

However, it poses a higher risk to infants, the elderly, pregnant women, the immuno-compromised, and those on long-term medications such as steroids, who may require hospitalisation.

The symptoms include fever, chills, malaise, loss of appetite, myalgia, nausea, sneezing and a dry cough that can last up to three weeks in high-risk groups.



The advisory also mentions the do's and don'ts to avoid any kind of infection. These include covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, frequent hand washing, avoiding unnecessary touching of the face, and using face masks in crowded places.

Days after the Union health ministry urged the states and Union Territories to conduct immediate assessment of the preparedness of hospitals, the Health Department of various states issued a similar advisory to all civil hospitals, sub-district hospitals, Chief District Health Officers and health officers of municipal corporations.



“Since this disease attacks the respiratory system, we are strengthening our health care infrastructure which the state and Centre had created during the time of Covid-19 pandemic,” said the minister, who is also the government's spokesperson.

The state government advisory, issued by additional director (public health) Dr Nilam Patel, said though there was no cause for alarm in India, this was an opportunity to review the public health system and hospital preparedness.



Local officials were asked to ensure that all medical equipment including oxygen plants and O2 concentrators were functioning properly.



