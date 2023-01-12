3 soldiers die after falling into deep gorge in Kupwara's Machil

Kupwara, Jan 11: A Junior Commissioned Officer

(JCO) was among three soldiers killed after they fell into

a deep gorge in Machil sector frontier Kupwara district in

northern Kashmir, army said on Wednesday.

An official told that the incident took place last evening

during a regular operational task, the trio slipped into a

deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way.

Following the incident, he said that the massive rescue

operation was launched by the army and subsequently

their bodies were retrieved from the spot.

Defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Emran

Mossavi, said three soldiers, part of a regular

operational task in Machil Sector, Kupwara, slipped into

a deep gorge and made the supreme sacrifice in the line

of duty.

"A routine operational task was undertaken on 10 Jan

2023 at about 5:30 PM in Machhal Sector, along a

narrow winter track. While moving towards the forward

post, snow along the narrow track broke, leading to

slipping of one JCO and two Jawaans into a deep

gorge," he said.

He said that the search and rescue operation was

immediately launched with troops from the nearest post.

"In spite of adverse weather condition and rough terrain,

sustained efforts of the search party led to the recovery

of mortal remains of the three brave soldiers today

morning between 04:15 to 04:45 AM," he added.

"Late Nb Sub Parshotam Kumar was forty-three years

old and had joined Army in 1996. He belonged to Village

Majua Uttami, Post Raika, Tehsil, Bishnah, District

Jammu in J&K. The braveheart is survived by his wife

and two children," he added.

"Late Hav Amrik Singh was thirty-nine years old and had

joined Army in 2001. He belonged to Village Mandwara,

Post Marwari, Tehsil Ghanari, District Una in Himachal

Pradesh. The braveheart is survived by his wife and one

son," the PRO said.

"Late Amit Sharma was twenty-three years old and had

joined Army in 2019. He belonged to Village Talasi

Khurd, Post Kirwin, Tehsil Hamirpur, District Hamirpur in

Himachal Pradesh. The braveheart is survived by his

mother," he said.

The PRO futher said that the mortal remains of the three

brave hearts will be taken for last rites to their respective

native places, where they would be laid to rest with full

military honours. "In this hour of grief, the Indian Army

stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and

remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing," he

said.

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj

Sinha in a tweet said that: "I salute the resolute courage

of our brave heart army personnel who laid down their

lives in the line of duty in Machil Sector, Kupwara. My

deepest condolences to the bereaved families of

martyrs. Their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation

will always be remembered." Pertinently, in November

last year, a massive snow slide hit a patrol party in

Machil leading to the three casualties.