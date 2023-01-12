3 soldiers die after falling into deep gorge in Kupwara's Machil

Kupwara, Jan 11: A Junior Commissioned Officer
(JCO) was among three soldiers killed after they fell into
a deep gorge in Machil sector frontier Kupwara district in
northern Kashmir, army said on Wednesday.
An official told that the incident took place last evening
during a regular operational task, the trio slipped into a
deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way.
Following the incident, he said that the massive rescue
operation was launched by the army and subsequently
their bodies were retrieved from the spot.
Defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Emran
Mossavi, said three soldiers, part of a regular
operational task in Machil Sector, Kupwara, slipped into
a deep gorge and made the supreme sacrifice in the line
of duty.
"A routine operational task was undertaken on 10 Jan
2023 at about 5:30 PM in Machhal Sector, along a
narrow winter track. While moving towards the forward
post, snow along the narrow track broke, leading to
slipping of one JCO and two Jawaans into a deep
gorge," he said.
He said that the search and rescue operation was
immediately launched with troops from the nearest post.
"In spite of adverse weather condition and rough terrain,
sustained efforts of the search party led to the recovery
of mortal remains of the three brave soldiers today
morning between 04:15 to 04:45 AM," he added.
"Late Nb Sub Parshotam Kumar was forty-three years
old and had joined Army in 1996. He belonged to Village
Majua Uttami, Post Raika, Tehsil, Bishnah, District
Jammu in J&K. The braveheart is survived by his wife
and two children," he added.
"Late Hav Amrik Singh was thirty-nine years old and had
joined Army in 2001. He belonged to Village Mandwara,
Post Marwari, Tehsil Ghanari, District Una in Himachal
Pradesh. The braveheart is survived by his wife and one
son," the PRO said.
"Late Amit Sharma was twenty-three years old and had
joined Army in 2019. He belonged to Village Talasi
Khurd, Post Kirwin, Tehsil Hamirpur, District Hamirpur in
Himachal Pradesh. The braveheart is survived by his
mother," he said.
The PRO futher said that the mortal remains of the three
brave hearts will be taken for last rites to their respective
native places, where they would be laid to rest with full
military honours. "In this hour of grief, the Indian Army
stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and
remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing," he
said.
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj
Sinha in a tweet said that: "I salute the resolute courage
of our brave heart army personnel who laid down their
lives in the line of duty in Machil Sector, Kupwara. My
deepest condolences to the bereaved families of
martyrs. Their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation
will always be remembered." Pertinently, in November
last year, a massive snow slide hit a patrol party in
Machil leading to the three casualties.