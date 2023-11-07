3 passengers killed, 17 injured in Rajouri mishap

Jammu Tawi, Nov 6: Three passengers travelling in a Tempo Traveller lost their lives while 17 others including children as well as women were injured in a road accident that took place at Charhan as the ill-fated vehicle fell off the road on Monday.

Police informed that an accident took place when a Tempo Traveller bearing registration number JK02AB-5535 on way to Rajouri from Budhal skidded off the road at Charhan, around 15 kilometres away from Rajouri.

The vehicle fell into a deep gorge, resulting in injuries to 20 passengers.

Dr. Mehmood H Bajar, Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, said that all the injured were brought to the hospital where three among them were declared as brought dead whose bodies have been handed over to the police after conducting medico-legal formalities.

He said that three injured have been referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu due to some serious complicated injuries whereas other injured are undergoing treatment at GMC associated hospital.

Those who have been referred to GMC Jammu include an adult and two children.

The three passengers, who lost their lives in the accident, include Abdul Rashid (34), son of Chandia of Hubbi Kandi, Mohammad Shabir (40), son of Nazir Hussain of Badhal and Mohammad Azam (37), son of Ghulam Din of Draj Budhal.

Meanwhile, the injured have been identified as Jagdev Singh (30) son of Lal Chand, Kirna Devi (25) wife of Jagdev Singh (25), Jajant Singh (2) son of Jagdev Singh, Naseem Akhter (30) wife of Abdul Rashid, Saika Kouser (4) daughter of Abdul Rashid, Wajid Ali (2) son of Abdul Rashid , all residents of Hubbi, Showket Ali (35) son of Nazir Hussain resident of Kandi, Mohammad Kafil (15) son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Dhar Sakri, Imtiaz Ahmed son of Ghulam Mohammad (20) resident of Mogra Draj, Mashooma Begum (64) wife of Abdul Aziz resident of Jaglanoo, Mohammad Altaf (34) son of Abdul Aziz resident of Jaglanoo, Mohammad Younis (55) son of Ali Mohammad resident of Dhar Sakri, Vinod Kumar (55) son of Parshotam Kumar resident of Khawas, Hamida Begum (55) wife of Abdul Aziz resident of Kotranka, Abdul Aziz (62) son of Hassan Mohammad resident of Kotranka, Imtiaz Ahmed (24) son of Yaseen resident of Hubbi and Rajeev Singh (38) son of Daleep Singh resident of Sakri.