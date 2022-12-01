3 of family killed in road accident in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu, Dec 1: Three members of a family were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.
Police said a private vehicle went out of the driver’s control in Bani area of Kathua district on Wednesday night.
