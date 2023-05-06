3 militant associates held in Awantipora

Srinagar, May 05: Jammu and Kashmir Police alongwith security forces have arrested three militant associates in Awantipora and Shopian, a police spokesman said on Friday and added that incriminating materials, arms & ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

“In Awantipora, acting on specific information, Awantipora Police with the assistance of Anantnag Police, Army (42RR) (03RR) and CRPF (180Bn) launched a joint cordon & search operation on 04/05/2023 in Tral Awantipora,” police said in a statement.

During the search operation, two militant associates of JeM identified as Bashir Ahmad and Gulzar Ahmad, both residents of Tral Awantipora were arrested, police said, adding that they have been shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody. “On their disclosure, arms & ammunition including 01 AK-56, 02 AK Magazine, 56 AK live rounds, 03 Pistols, 06 Pistol Magazines, 24 Pistol live Rounds & other incriminating materials have been recovered. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation has been initiated,” police said.

He has been identified as Mohd Asgar Dar son of Mohd Amin Dar resident of Nagisheran Shopian, police said.