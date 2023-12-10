3 Killed As JCB Turns Turtle In Jammu And Kashmir’s Reasi

, Dec 10: Three persons including a driver were killed when a JCB machine turned turtle in Reasi district of Jammu and .
Police here on Sunday said that a JCB machine late last night turned turtle in Sungri area of Reasi.
“Three persons including the driver were killed in the road mishap,” police added.
Police, however, have taken the cognizance and started the investigation.

