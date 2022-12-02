3 killed as car falls into gorge in Kathua

Kathua, Dec 01: Three members of a family including a

minor were killed when a car they were traveling in met

with an accident and rolled down into a gorge in hilly Bani

belt of Kathua district in Jammu Division.

A police told that a car on way from Jammu towards Bani

met with an accident late on Wednesday night when

reached near Maghyar and rolled down into the gorge.

Three of the occupants identified as Monika Gupta (40)

wife of Sanjay, Sheikher Gupta (45) son of Ram Lal and

Sidharth Gupta (11) son of Sanjay, residents of R S Pura,

Jammu.

However, two of the injured namely Parbhat Gupta (18)

son of Pawan Gupta and Rubi Gupta (40) wife of Rajesh

Gupta are under treatment at a hospital.