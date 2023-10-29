3 Drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar, Oct 28: Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and contraband substances were recovered from their possession, police said on Saturday.

They said a police party of Police Station Kunzer intercepted a person identified as Nazir Ahmad Malik alias SP, a resident of Wanigam at a checkpoint established at Chandil Wanigam, Baramulla.

“During search, 110 grams of contraband Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession,” a police statement said.

During questioning, he confessed that he had brought contraband substances from one lady Afroza Begum of Sari Mohalla Singhpora Pattan.

“Upon his disclosure, a Police Party alongwith Magistrate rushed to the house of said lady and was apprehended. Contraband Charas like substances weighing 140 grams was also recovered from her possession,” police said.

Similarly, a police party of Police Station Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Drangbal, Baramulla intercepted one person identified as Abdul Majeed Mir of Bagh-i-Islam Baramulla.

“During search, 265 grams of contraband Heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession,” police said.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law were registered at Police Station Kunzer & Baramulla and investigation has been initiated.

Police in Baramulla had urged the common masses that if they witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere, they should feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112.