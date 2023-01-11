3 die as vehicle falls into 500-ft-deep gorge

Doda, Jan 10:

Three people died after a vehicle skidded off the road and

fell down into 500-ft-deep gorge in Doda district on

Tuesday evening.

An official told that a ‘Tempo-Traveller’ (JK02AE-9222) on

its way Doda towards Khankoot when reached near

Khankoot rolled down from the road and fell into 500-feet-

deep George.

“Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was started

but unfortunately three people died on the spot”, he said.

He identified the deceased as Mohammad Aslam son of

Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Ishaq son of Mohammad

Ibrahim and Mohammad Yaseen son of Ghulam Hassan

Wani, all residents of Khankoot.

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom also confirmed the incident.