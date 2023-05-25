3 CRPF Jawans injured by speedy truck

Srinagar, May 24: At least three CRPF personnel were injured on Wednesday after a speedy truck hit their vehicle in the Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the truck was moving very fast due to which the driver lost control of its speed and hit the CRPF vehicle standing along the national highway at Nambal, Awantipora.

“Three CRPF personnel, who were part of 130 Battalion, received injuries,” the official said, adding that they have been shifted to a hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, police said they have taken cognisance of the incident and started an investigation.