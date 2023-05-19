3 booked under PSA in Baramulla

By Northlines -

SRINAGAR, May 18: Three people were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Baramulla district of and for their alleged involvement in anti- activities, police said on Thursday.

Police obtained formal detention orders against Tawseef Ahmad Parray alias Gasha of Andergam Pattan, Ghulam Mohammad Lone alias Gulla of Lachipora Uri, and Shahzad Ahmad Malik alias Shad Ponz of Singhpora Pattan from the competent authority, a spokesperson said.

They have been detained and subsequently lodged at Kot Bhalwal Central Jail in Jammu, the spokesperson added.

Several cases are registered against the three over their involvement in anti-national activities, yet they did not mend their ways, the spokesperson said.

SHARE
Previous articleTerrorist-Gangster-Narco nexus case: NIA arrests 3
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR