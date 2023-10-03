2nd UT Hogam Tournament 2023 thrills Aru Valley Pahalgam

NL Corresspondent

Aru Valley Pahalgam- The picturesque Aru Valley in Pahalgam witnessed an exhilarating spectacle of athleticism and spirit during the 2nd State UT Hogam Tournament, held from September 28th to 30th, 2023. This prestigious event was affiliated with the Indian Hogam Federation and the International Hogam Council, showcasing the incredible sport of Hogam.

Hosted by the International Tiger's Martial Arts organization, the tournament brought together 50 participants from various districts, showcasing their strength, agility, and teamwork in a series of challenging activities that thrilled both participants and spectators alike.

Instead of the traditional dance, the event featured a series of adrenaline-pumping activities, including obstacle avoidance, tug of war, ziplining, tyre pulling, river crossing, and crossing nets. These activities not only tested the physical prowess of the participants but also emphasized the importance of cooperation and strategy.

The tournament also served as a platform for fostering camaraderie and cultural exchange among the participants, promoting the rich heritage of Hogam and its significance in the region.

Mr. Parvaiz khan, President of the Indian Hogam Federation, expressed his delight at the success of the event, saying, “The 2nd State UT Hogam Tournament has truly exemplified the spirit of sportsmanship and unity among our athletes. It has showcased the immense potential of Hogam as a sport that embodies strength, endurance, and tradition.”

The International Tiger's Martial Arts organization and all participants extend their gratitude to the sponsors, volunteers, and the local community for their unwavering support in making the 2nd State UT Hogam Tournament a resounding success. Plans are already underway for an even more remarkable event in 2024.